Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) Stock Price Peaks at $5.9700 During Trading

The closing price of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) was $4.75 for the day, down -17.39% from the previous closing price of $5.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 898479 shares were traded. FRLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3720.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FRLN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRLN now has a Market Capitalization of 20.63M and an Enterprise Value of -29.39M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRLN has reached a high of $14.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0064, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0332.

Shares Statistics:

FRLN traded an average of 393.18K shares per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.30M. Shares short for FRLN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 55.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 7.74k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.14 and a low estimate of -$3.14, while EPS last year was -$4.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$26.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$13.96. EPS for the following year is -$5.21, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2 and -$8.41.