Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Stock Closes up 0.84% on Thursday Trading

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) closed the day trading at $107.58 up 0.84% from the previous closing price of $106.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709156 shares were traded. GRMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRMN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Boessen Douglas G. sold 15,653 shares for $105.47 per share. The transaction valued at 1,650,964 led to the insider holds 23,843 shares of the business.

Munn Matthew sold 4,536 shares of GRMN for $446,180 on Feb 28. The VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM now owns 9,023 shares after completing the transaction at $98.36 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Desbois Patrick, who serves as the EVP, Operations of the company, sold 3,991 shares for $98.50 each. As a result, the insider received 393,114 and left with 47,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRMN now has a Market Capitalization of 20.58B and an Enterprise Value of 19.14B. As of this moment, Garmin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRMN has reached a high of $108.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRMN traded about 776.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRMN traded about 952.74k shares per day. A total of 191.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GRMN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 3.1M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Dividends & Splits

GRMN’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.92, up from 2.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.51. The current Payout Ratio is 101.80% for GRMN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.23. EPS for the following year is $5.78, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $5.61.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, Garmin Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 5.80% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.86B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.62B and the low estimate is $5.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.