General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs GD

After finishing at $217.61 in the prior trading day, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) closed at $216.96, down -0.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 995828 shares were traded. GD stock price reached its highest trading level at $217.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $216.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Malcolm Mark bought 4,700 shares for $214.47 per share. The transaction valued at 1,008,011 led to the insider holds 4,700 shares of the business.

Burns Mark Lagrand sold 27,600 shares of GD for $6,263,323 on Jan 27. The Vice President now owns 56,909 shares after completing the transaction at $226.93 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Roualet Mark C., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 23,600 shares for $240.96 each. As a result, the insider received 5,686,750 and left with 142,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GD now has a Market Capitalization of 59.52B and an Enterprise Value of 69.58B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GD has reached a high of $256.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $202.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 211.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 229.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 274.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 3.29M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GD’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.10, compared to 5.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 30.60% for GD, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 26, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.43, while EPS last year was $2.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.32, with high estimates of $3.56 and low estimates of $3.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.87 and $12.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.65. EPS for the following year is $14.79, with 20 analysts recommending between $15.28 and $14.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $9.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.72B to a low estimate of $9.06B. As of the current estimate, General Dynamics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.19B, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.42B, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.08B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.41B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.03B and the low estimate is $43.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.