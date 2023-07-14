Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Stock Price Peaks at $32.79 During Trading

The closing price of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) was $31.93 for the day, down -1.63% from the previous closing price of $32.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691128 shares were traded. GIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.90.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GIL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on May 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.66B and an Enterprise Value of 6.81B. As of this moment, Gildan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIL has reached a high of $34.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.21.

Shares Statistics:

GIL traded an average of 564.59K shares per day over the past three months and 423.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 179.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.76M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GIL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.25M, compared to 3.78M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.69, GIL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.74. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.60% for GIL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Gilead Sciences, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $74.79, with high estimates of $10.74 and low estimates of $20.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Real Estate and $Industrials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Defensive. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.