Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Stock Price Peaks at $39.47 During Trading

The closing price of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) was $39.21 for the day, up 5.43% from the previous closing price of $37.19. On the day, 1461997 shares were traded. HALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HALO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 22.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 22.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when LaBarre Michael J. sold 10,000 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,000 led to the insider holds 141,911 shares of the business.

LaBarre Michael J. sold 10,000 shares of HALO for $360,000 on Apr 18. The SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER now owns 141,911 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Torley Helen, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $42.73 each. As a result, the insider received 427,270 and left with 623,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HALO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.16B and an Enterprise Value of 6.38B. As of this moment, Halozyme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 80.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HALO has reached a high of $59.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.71.

Shares Statistics:

HALO traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.34M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.66% stake in the company. Shares short for HALO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.64M with a Short Ratio of 6.64M, compared to 6.96M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $3.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $2.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.25M to a low estimate of $190M. As of the current estimate, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.37M, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.43M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $229.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $217M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $832.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $799.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $660.12M, up 24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $768M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.