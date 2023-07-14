Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) was $38.31 for the day, up 2.57% from the previous closing price of $37.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1352639 shares were traded. HP stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $45 from $53 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HELMERICH HANS sold 10,500 shares for $50.02 per share. The transaction valued at 525,240 led to the insider holds 24,470 shares of the business.

LINDSAY JOHN W sold 12,000 shares of HP for $630,120 on Nov 07. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 412,778 shares after completing the transaction at $52.51 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Bell John R., who serves as the SVP, INT’L & OFFSHORE OPS, SUB of the company, sold 4,314 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 215,700 and left with 117,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.93B and an Enterprise Value of 4.23B. As of this moment, Helmerich’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $53.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.33.

Shares Statistics:

HP traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.84M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 5.08M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, HP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.06. The current Payout Ratio is 32.60% for HP, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.37 and $3.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $770.7M to a low estimate of $680.1M. As of the current estimate, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $550.23M, an estimated increase of 29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $705.28M, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $809.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $655.1M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 41.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.49B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.