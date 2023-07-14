Hesai Group (HSAI) Stock Closes down -6.53% on Thursday Trading

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) closed the day trading at $12.02 down -6.53% from the previous closing price of $12.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563997 shares were traded. HSAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HSAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSAI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.51B and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSAI has reached a high of $30.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HSAI traded about 303.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HSAI traded about 302.77k shares per day. A total of 121.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.60M. Insiders hold about 23.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.53% stake in the company. Shares short for HSAI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 539.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 248.25k on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $257.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $226.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $242.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $172.81M, up 40.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $545.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $601M and the low estimate is $490.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 125.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.