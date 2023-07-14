High and low EPS estimates for The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL)’s current quarter

The price of The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL) closed at $7.14 in the last session, down -0.83% from day before closing price of $7.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629175 shares were traded. RTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RTL now has a Market Capitalization of 958.12M and an Enterprise Value of 3.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTL has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RTL traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 763.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 133.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.54M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RTL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 4.53M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RTL is 0.85, which was 0.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.