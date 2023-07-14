Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Records 1.89% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) was $7.55 for the day, up 1.89% from the previous closing price of $7.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1756306 shares were traded. HIMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.46.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HIMX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 1.51B. As of this moment, Himax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has reached a high of $8.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.98.

Shares Statistics:

HIMX traded an average of 849.11K shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.67M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.62M with a Short Ratio of 7.62M, compared to 7.96M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, HIMX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $238M to a low estimate of $233.2M. As of the current estimate, Himax Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $312.61M, an estimated decrease of -24.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.