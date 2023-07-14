Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Records 1.20% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) was $28.72 for the day, up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $28.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585986 shares were traded. HMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $38 from $42 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when McClure Beverley J. sold 560 shares for $30.27 per share. The transaction valued at 16,951 led to the insider holds 22,477 shares of the business.

Weckenbrock Michael sold 1,600 shares of HMN for $52,512 on May 18. The Senior Vice President now owns 5,424 shares after completing the transaction at $32.82 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, McClure Beverley J., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 560 shares for $33.48 each. As a result, the insider received 18,749 and left with 20,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.17B and an Enterprise Value of 1.64B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMN has reached a high of $40.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.85.

Shares Statistics:

HMN traded an average of 258.03K shares per day over the past three months and 228.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.52% stake in the company. Shares short for HMN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 431.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 658.99k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.29, HMN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.12.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $3.52, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $378.4M to a low estimate of $369.8M. As of the current estimate, Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s year-ago sales were $346.3M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $380.73M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $382.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $378.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.