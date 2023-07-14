How is Premier Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PINC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) closed at $27.49 up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $27.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522082 shares were traded. PINC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Premier Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on May 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $30 from $43 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.27B and an Enterprise Value of 3.67B. As of this moment, Premier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINC has reached a high of $38.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PINC has traded an average of 880.46K shares per day and 528.04k over the past ten days. A total of 118.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.19M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PINC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 1.75M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PINC is 0.84, from 0.83 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.87 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $356.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $363.9M to a low estimate of $349.36M. As of the current estimate, Premier Inc.’s year-ago sales were $340.71M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $338.51M, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $345.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.26M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.