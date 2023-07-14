HWM (Howmet Aerospace Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) closed the day trading at $49.71 up 0.10% from the previous closing price of $49.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2552631 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HWM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Marchuk Neil Edward sold 57,000 shares for $43.61 per share. The transaction valued at 2,485,576 led to the insider holds 286,751 shares of the business.

Shultz Barbara Lou sold 4,627 shares of HWM for $195,078 on Feb 23. The Vice President and Controller now owns 20,542 shares after completing the transaction at $42.16 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HWM now has a Market Capitalization of 20.54B and an Enterprise Value of 24.16B. As of this moment, Howmet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HWM has reached a high of $51.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HWM traded about 2.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HWM traded about 2.68M shares per day. A total of 412.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 410.92M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HWM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 3.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

HWM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.16, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.66B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.12B and the low estimate is $6.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.