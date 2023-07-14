I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Liberty Global plc (LBTYK).

As of close of business last night, Liberty Global plc’s stock clocked out at $19.50, up 2.58% from its previous closing price of $19.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1781341 shares were traded. LBTYK stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LBTYK’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Pivotal Research Group on December 17, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $25 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 50,000 shares for $17.41 per share. The transaction valued at 870,680 led to the insider holds 52,013 shares of the business.

COLE ANDREW bought 650 shares of LBTYK for $11,966 on Jun 20. The Director now owns 60,087 shares after completing the transaction at $18.41 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, HALL BRYAN H, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $20.04 each. As a result, the insider received 120,248 and left with 120,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBTYK now has a Market Capitalization of 8.48B and an Enterprise Value of 21.54B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYK has reached a high of $23.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LBTYK traded 2.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 259.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.07M. Insiders hold about 7.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.18% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.53M with a Short Ratio of 7.53M, compared to 7.39M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.89 and -$2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.89. EPS for the following year is -$2.83, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.83 and -$2.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $7.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.28B to a low estimate of $7.28B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Global plc’s year-ago sales were $7.2B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.2B, up 1.20% from the average estimate.