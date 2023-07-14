In the case of Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED), what’s next?

After finishing at $93.09 in the prior trading day, Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) closed at $93.77, up 0.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1712696 shares were traded. ED stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ED by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when HOGLUND ROBERT N bought 147 shares for $90.40 per share. The transaction valued at 13,316 led to the insider holds 44,433 shares of the business.

Cawley Timothy bought 75 shares of ED for $6,778 on Jun 30. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 19,715 shares after completing the transaction at $90.40 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Sanchez Robert, who serves as the President & CEO, O&R of the company, bought 69 shares for $90.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,220 and bolstered with 13,047 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ED now has a Market Capitalization of 32.50B and an Enterprise Value of 54.01B. As of this moment, Consolidated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ED has reached a high of $102.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 352.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ED as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.95M, compared to 7.92M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ED’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.18, compared to 3.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.66. The current Payout Ratio is 45.10% for ED, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 1989 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.9 and $4.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.85. EPS for the following year is $5.23, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.37B to a low estimate of $3.2B. As of the current estimate, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.42B, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4B, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.92B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.67B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.33B and the low estimate is $13.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.