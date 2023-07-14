inTEST Corporation (INTT) Stocks Hit Low of $20.92 Before Closing at $21.70

In the latest session, inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT) closed at $21.70 down -2.82% from its previous closing price of $22.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617980 shares were traded. INTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of inTEST Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 21, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when DEWS JOSEPH W IV sold 11,250 shares for $26.23 per share. The transaction valued at 295,088 led to the insider holds 85,350 shares of the business.

Nolen Scott Eric sold 7,597 shares of INTT for $160,616 on May 15. The Division Pres-Process Tech now owns 23,249 shares after completing the transaction at $21.14 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Grant Richard N. Jr., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 4,153 shares for $9.26 each. As a result, the insider received 38,451 and left with 182,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTT now has a Market Capitalization of 241.55M and an Enterprise Value of 247.29M. As of this moment, inTEST’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTT has reached a high of $27.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INTT has traded an average of 276.28K shares per day and 282.01k over the past ten days. A total of 10.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.40M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.80% stake in the company. Shares short for INTT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 677.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 280.57k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $32.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $32.13M to a low estimate of $32M. As of the current estimate, inTEST Corporation’s year-ago sales were $29.57M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.18M, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $116.83M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $140.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.6M and the low estimate is $136.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.