Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) closed the day trading at $89.87 up 0.83% from the previous closing price of $89.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660868 shares were traded. LDOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LDOS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $102 from $87 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Bell Thomas Arthur bought 6,300 shares for $78.81 per share. The transaction valued at 496,502 led to the insider holds 6,300 shares of the business.

May Gary Stephen sold 2,618 shares of LDOS for $206,061 on May 11. The Director now owns 11,352 shares after completing the transaction at $78.71 per share. On May 05, another insider, Dahlberg Gregory R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 125 shares for $80.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,095 and bolstered with 13,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LDOS now has a Market Capitalization of 12.33B and an Enterprise Value of 17.52B. As of this moment, Leidos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LDOS has reached a high of $110.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LDOS traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LDOS traded about 755.66k shares per day. A total of 137.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.44M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LDOS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.78M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Dividends & Splits

LDOS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.44, up from 1.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 29.40% for LDOS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 405:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.74 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.54. EPS for the following year is $7.33, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.57 and $7.08.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.76B to a low estimate of $3.57B. As of the current estimate, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.6B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.76B, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.69B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.4B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.89B and the low estimate is $15.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.