Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) closed at $59.11 down -0.40% from its previous closing price of $59.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1272096 shares were traded. IRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when MARSON DEBORAH sold 2,381 shares for $59.21 per share. The transaction valued at 140,979 led to the insider holds 62,026 shares of the business.

Hytinen Barry sold 18,500 shares of IRM for $1,040,255 on Jun 15. The EVP and CFO now owns 80,197 shares after completing the transaction at $56.23 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, MARSON DEBORAH, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $56.23 each. As a result, the insider received 112,460 and left with 62,026 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRM now has a Market Capitalization of 17.24B and an Enterprise Value of 30.57B. As of this moment, Iron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRM has reached a high of $59.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IRM has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 1.45M over the past ten days. A total of 291.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IRM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.75M with a Short Ratio of 11.75M, compared to 12.38M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IRM is 2.47, from 2.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.61. The current Payout Ratio is 115.30% for IRM, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1082:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

