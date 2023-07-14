It’s an appealing income play to consider Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

As of close of business last night, Albemarle Corporation’s stock clocked out at $241.67, down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $243.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 994365 shares were traded. ALB stock price reached its highest trading level at $246.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $240.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $260.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Norris Eric bought 1,260 shares for $195.49 per share. The transaction valued at 246,317 led to the insider holds 26,596 shares of the business.

Masters J Kent bought 5,470 shares of ALB for $993,571 on May 05. The Chairman & CEO now owns 51,466 shares after completing the transaction at $181.64 per share. On May 05, another insider, Coleman Kristin M., who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, bought 1,373 shares for $182.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,886 and bolstered with 1,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALB now has a Market Capitalization of 28.36B and an Enterprise Value of 30.01B. As of this moment, Albemarle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has reached a high of $334.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $171.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 213.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 239.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALB traded 2.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.52M, compared to 6.46M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.59, ALB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 5.00% for ALB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6 and a low estimate of $3.44, while EPS last year was $3.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.01, with high estimates of $6.46 and low estimates of $2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.59 and $19.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.26. EPS for the following year is $22.04, with 22 analysts recommending between $34.82 and $12.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $2.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.7B to a low estimate of $2.2B. As of the current estimate, Albemarle Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated increase of 65.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.52B, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $65.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.32B, up 38.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.38B and the low estimate is $7.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.