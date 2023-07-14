Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Stock Price Peaks at $467.44 During Trading

The closing price of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) was $466.38 for the day, up 0.96% from the previous closing price of $461.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 821686 shares were traded. LMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $467.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $460.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Hill Stephanie C. sold 2,391 shares for $490.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,173,593 led to the insider holds 12,604 shares of the business.

Donovan John bought 506 shares of LMT for $250,556 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 2,830 shares after completing the transaction at $495.17 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Cahill Timothy S, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,534 shares for $479.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,214,908 and left with 10,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LMT now has a Market Capitalization of 118.11B and an Enterprise Value of 131.27B. As of this moment, Lockheed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMT has reached a high of $508.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $373.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 455.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 464.06.

Shares Statistics:

LMT traded an average of 981.09K shares per day over the past three months and 730.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 254.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.34M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LMT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.71M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 11.60, LMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 12.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60. The current Payout Ratio is 52.80% for LMT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

