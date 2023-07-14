Loews Corporation (L)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) closed at $60.49 in the last session, up 0.07% from day before closing price of $60.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511252 shares were traded. L stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at L’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 02, 2016, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $43 from $42 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Tisch Benjamin J bought 110,000 shares for $57.88 per share. The transaction valued at 6,366,800 led to the insider holds 350,310 shares of the business.

Tisch Benjamin J bought 110,000 shares of L for $6,215,000 on Jun 01. The Sr. VP, Corp Dev and Strategy now owns 240,310 shares after completing the transaction at $56.50 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, FRIBOURG PAUL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 474 shares for $56.30 each. As a result, the insider received 26,686 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, L now has a Market Capitalization of 13.79B and an Enterprise Value of 22.25B. As of this moment, Loews’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, L has reached a high of $63.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, L traded on average about 766.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 665.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 233.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.69M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for L is 0.25, which was 0.25 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.