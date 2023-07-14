Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) was $7.06 for the day, up 3.82% from the previous closing price of $6.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1238025 shares were traded. LOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LOMA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOMA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. As of this moment, Loma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 282.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1412.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOMA has reached a high of $7.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.64.

Shares Statistics:

LOMA traded an average of 269.95K shares per day over the past three months and 476.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.70M. Shares short for LOMA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 342.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 530.85k on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 29.98, LOMA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 440.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.68M to a low estimate of $206.68M. As of the current estimate, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s year-ago sales were $157.6M, an estimated increase of 31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.1M, an increase of 75.70% over than the figure of $31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $896.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $840.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $868.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630.6M, up 37.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $778.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.