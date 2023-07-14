Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Stock Closes down -1.81% on Thursday Trading

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) closed the day trading at $1.63 down -1.81% from the previous closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560767 shares were traded. MEGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MEGL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MEGL now has a Market Capitalization of 33.02M and an Enterprise Value of 17.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEGL has reached a high of $249.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8639, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0770.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MEGL traded about 2.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MEGL traded about 421.29k shares per day. A total of 20.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.03M. Insiders hold about 62.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MEGL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 246.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 299.89k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.