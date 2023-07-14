Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Records 2.11 million Shares Traded, Reaches $15.73 High

After finishing at $15.31 in the prior trading day, Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) closed at $15.48, up 1.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2109734 shares were traded. MGNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGNI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when BARRETT MICHAEL G. sold 25,000 shares for $15.02 per share. The transaction valued at 375,500 led to the insider holds 1,405,072 shares of the business.

Evans Katie Seitz sold 17,774 shares of MGNI for $266,610 on Jul 11. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 356,071 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Day David, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,584 shares for $15.00 each. As a result, the insider received 143,760 and left with 424,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGNI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.10B and an Enterprise Value of 2.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGNI has reached a high of $15.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.93M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.04M with a Short Ratio of 8.04M, compared to 8.87M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $134.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.12M to a low estimate of $133.68M. As of the current estimate, Magnite Inc.’s year-ago sales were $123.26M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.3M, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.15M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $565.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $553.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $557.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.62M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $661.63M and the low estimate is $587M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.