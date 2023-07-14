Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Shares Rise by 1.71% to Close at $13.70

As of close of business last night, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s stock clocked out at $13.70, up 1.71% from its previous closing price of $13.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2477172 shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MLCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLCO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.49B and an Enterprise Value of 12.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -166.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $14.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MLCO traded 2.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 441.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.74M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 8.41M, compared to 8.44M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $885.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $948.13M to a low estimate of $804.14M. As of the current estimate, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s year-ago sales were $296.11M, an estimated increase of 199.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $962.33M, an increase of 225.20% over than the figure of $199.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $860.87M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 186.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.18B and the low estimate is $3.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.