MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) Records -4.20% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MGOL) was $2.74 for the day, down -4.20% from the previous closing price of $2.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991373 shares were traded. MGOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0380 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6520.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGOL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGOL now has a Market Capitalization of 39.02M and an Enterprise Value of 33.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGOL has reached a high of $16.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8331, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8128.

Shares Statistics:

MGOL traded an average of 2.33M shares per day over the past three months and 716.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.01M. Insiders hold about 57.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for MGOL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 889.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 408.05k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.25% and a Short% of Float of 15.94%.