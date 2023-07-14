Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) closed the day trading at $342.66 up 1.62% from the previous closing price of $337.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20519636 shares were traded. MSFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $343.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $339.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MSFT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on July 13, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $410 from $330 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when List Teri sold 1,250 shares for $334.77 per share. The transaction valued at 418,463 led to the insider holds 874 shares of the business.

Capossela Christopher C sold 5,000 shares of MSFT for $1,584,354 on May 18. The EVP, Chief Marketing Officer now owns 89,328 shares after completing the transaction at $316.87 per share. On May 16, another insider, Capossela Christopher C, who serves as the EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 5,081 shares for $312.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,588,024 and left with 94,328 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSFT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.55T and an Enterprise Value of 2.50T. As of this moment, Microsoft’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSFT has reached a high of $351.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $213.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 326.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 271.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MSFT traded about 27.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MSFT traded about 23.39M shares per day. A total of 7.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.42B. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MSFT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 38M with a Short Ratio of 38.00M, compared to 46.4M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 0.51%.

Dividends & Splits

MSFT’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.72, up from 2.66 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for MSFT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 35 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.63 and a low estimate of $2.45, while EPS last year was $2.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.6, with high estimates of $2.87 and low estimates of $2.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.77 and $9.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.65. EPS for the following year is $10.95, with 41 analysts recommending between $11.99 and $10.32.

Revenue Estimates

33 analysts predict $55.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.2B to a low estimate of $55.05B. As of the current estimate, Microsoft Corporation’s year-ago sales were $51.87B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.87B, an increase of 10.60% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.39B.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $213.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $207.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $211.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $198.27B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 45 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $235.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $247.15B and the low estimate is $228.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.