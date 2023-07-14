Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Stock Closes down -0.98% on Thursday Trading

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) closed the day trading at $155.73 down -0.98% from the previous closing price of $157.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721614 shares were traded. MAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAA, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when DelPriore Robert J. sold 1,767 shares for $150.21 per share. The transaction valued at 265,421 led to the insider holds 45,006 shares of the business.

Carpenter Melanie sold 480 shares of MAA for $72,101 on Apr 04. The EVP & CHRO now owns 16,669 shares after completing the transaction at $150.21 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Hill Adrian, who serves as the EVP, Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 584 shares for $164.28 each. As a result, the insider received 95,941 and left with 27,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAA now has a Market Capitalization of 18.17B and an Enterprise Value of 22.42B. As of this moment, Mid-America’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAA has reached a high of $190.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAA traded about 610.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAA traded about 592.09k shares per day. A total of 116.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 2.9M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Dividends & Splits

MAA’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.60, up from 4.99 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.65 and $4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.53. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.96 and $3.99.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $533.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $539.6M to a low estimate of $527.3M. As of the current estimate, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $495.04M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $542.56M, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $550.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $529.7M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.