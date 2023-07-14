Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Shares Decline by -0.92% to Close at $292.16

As of close of business last night, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $292.16, down -0.92% from its previous closing price of $294.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644344 shares were traded. MSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $297.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $291.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 25.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 25.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when WINKLER JASON J sold 2,000 shares for $298.01 per share. The transaction valued at 596,020 led to the insider holds 6,963 shares of the business.

DUNNING KAREN E sold 3,024 shares of MSI for $891,708 on May 18. The SVP, Human Resources now owns 1,233 shares after completing the transaction at $294.84 per share. On May 18, another insider, WINKLER JASON J, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 1,665 shares for $294.09 each. As a result, the insider received 489,667 and left with 6,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSI now has a Market Capitalization of 49.00B and an Enterprise Value of 54.50B. As of this moment, Motorola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 208.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSI has reached a high of $299.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $204.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 286.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 266.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MSI traded 841.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 672.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MSI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 1.13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.34, MSI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42. The current Payout Ratio is 39.60% for MSI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:40425 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.52 and a low estimate of $2.5, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3, with high estimates of $3.09 and low estimates of $2.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.42 and $11.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.29. EPS for the following year is $12.42, with 9 analysts recommending between $13.16 and $11.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $2.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.37B to a low estimate of $2.35B. As of the current estimate, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.14B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.49B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.44B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.11B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.74B and the low estimate is $10.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.