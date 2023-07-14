New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $46.14 in the prior trading day, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) closed at $46.32, up 0.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 978457 shares were traded. EDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EDU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDU now has a Market Capitalization of 7.90B and an Enterprise Value of 4.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -423.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EDU is 0.62, which has changed by 10,771.30% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,674.48% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has reached a high of $46.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 169.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EDU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 4.61M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $818.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $822.72M to a low estimate of $812M. As of the current estimate, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $524.02M, an estimated increase of 56.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $964.63M, an increase of 42.90% less than the figure of $56.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $968.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $961M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.59B and the low estimate is $3.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.