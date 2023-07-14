Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $7.12

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) closed the day trading at $7.12 up 2.45% from the previous closing price of $6.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602043 shares were traded. NMRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NMRK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMRK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B and an Enterprise Value of 2.98B. As of this moment, Newmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMRK has reached a high of $11.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NMRK traded about 857.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NMRK traded about 646.32k shares per day. A total of 172.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.88M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NMRK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 3.56M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

NMRK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $556.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $599M to a low estimate of $530.2M. As of the current estimate, Newmark Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $755.35M, an estimated decrease of -26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $646M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $673M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $622.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71B, down -9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.