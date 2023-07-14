Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Stocks Hit Low of $19.66 Before Closing at $19.81

In the latest session, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) closed at $19.81 up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $19.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593828 shares were traded. OCSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Stewart Matthew bought 500 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 9,000 led to the insider holds 9,668 shares of the business.

McKown Christopher bought 1,000 shares of OCSL for $17,788 on Mar 17. The insider now owns 5,092 shares after completing the transaction at $17.79 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, CALDWELL PHYLLIS R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $17.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,860 and bolstered with 9,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCSL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.53B. As of this moment, Oaktree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 180.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCSL has reached a high of $21.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OCSL has traded an average of 377.87K shares per day and 445.6k over the past ten days. A total of 77.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.28M. Insiders hold about 4.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.95% stake in the company. Shares short for OCSL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.25M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OCSL is 2.20, from 2.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.17.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.54 and $2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.5. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $103.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $104.9M to a low estimate of $101.22M. As of the current estimate, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s year-ago sales were $63.14M, an estimated increase of 63.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.07M, an increase of 46.90% less than the figure of $63.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.86M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $384.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $381.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $262.52M, up 45.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $402.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $425.67M and the low estimate is $376.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.