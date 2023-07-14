Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Stocks Hit Low of $8.66 Before Closing at $8.72

In the latest session, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) closed at $8.72 down -2.46% from its previous closing price of $8.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555768 shares were traded. OLMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.66.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on May 05, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Harmon Cyrus sold 10,000 shares for $6.30 per share. The transaction valued at 63,000 led to the insider holds 1,038,714 shares of the business.

Harmon Cyrus sold 5,000 shares of OLMA for $31,475 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 1,048,714 shares after completing the transaction at $6.29 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Harmon Cyrus, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $6.04 each. As a result, the insider received 30,225 and left with 1,053,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLMA now has a Market Capitalization of 355.44M and an Enterprise Value of 171.78M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLMA has reached a high of $9.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OLMA has traded an average of 351.72K shares per day and 425.83k over the past ten days. A total of 40.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.70M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OLMA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.48% and a Short% of Float of 6.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.35 and -$3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.83. EPS for the following year is -$3, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.97 and -$3.5.