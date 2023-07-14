Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Records 3.04 million Shares Traded, Reaches $40.38 High

After finishing at $39.13 in the prior trading day, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) closed at $39.80, up 1.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3038563 shares were traded. OVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OVV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 415.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Zemljak Renee Ellen sold 70,424 shares for $46.40 per share. The transaction valued at 3,267,674 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Mayson Howard John sold 3,000 shares of OVV for $136,860 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 21,403 shares after completing the transaction at $45.62 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Zemljak Renee Ellen, who serves as the EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl of the company, sold 610 shares for $55.12 each. As a result, the insider received 33,623 and left with 71,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OVV now has a Market Capitalization of 11.00B and an Enterprise Value of 15.65B. As of this moment, Ovintiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OVV is 2.81, which has changed by -339.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,674.48% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OVV has reached a high of $59.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.97.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 244.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 241.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OVV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.07M with a Short Ratio of 14.66M, compared to 7.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OVV’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09. The current Payout Ratio is 5.80% for OVV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.74, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.62 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.58. EPS for the following year is $7.91, with 18 analysts recommending between $12.03 and $4.44.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5B to a low estimate of $1.58B. As of the current estimate, Ovintiv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.01B, an estimated decrease of -45.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.61B, a decrease of -5.40% over than the figure of -$45.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.96B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.46B, down -20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.46B and the low estimate is $7.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.