Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) was $214.32 for the day, up 4.98% from the previous closing price of $204.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699041 shares were traded. PCTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $215.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $205.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCTY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on May 30, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $199.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Scutt Joshua sold 3,091 shares for $200.00 per share. The transaction valued at 618,200 led to the insider holds 20,784 shares of the business.

Diehl Jeffrey T sold 6,298 shares of PCTY for $1,164,492 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 36,122 shares after completing the transaction at $184.90 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Sarowitz Steven I, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27,661 shares for $172.02 each. As a result, the insider received 4,758,233 and left with 10,053,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCTY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.96B and an Enterprise Value of 11.80B. As of this moment, Paylocity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 102.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 64.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCTY has reached a high of $276.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 181.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 199.25.

Shares Statistics:

PCTY traded an average of 466.89K shares per day over the past three months and 415.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.82M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PCTY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.27M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.23 and $4.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.98. EPS for the following year is $5.58, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.98 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $302.9M to a low estimate of $300.7M. As of the current estimate, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $228.95M, an estimated increase of 31.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $316.88M, an increase of 32.10% over than the figure of $31.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302.2M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $852.65M, up 37.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.