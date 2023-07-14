PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $10.75 in the prior trading day, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) closed at $10.76, up 0.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664529 shares were traded. PFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PFLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFLT now has a Market Capitalization of 535.11M and an Enterprise Value of 971.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -81.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFLT has reached a high of $13.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 686.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.84M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PFLT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 474.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 783.48k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PFLT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.14, compared to 1.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.89.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $36.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.94M to a low estimate of $33.36M. As of the current estimate, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $25.73M, an estimated increase of 42.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.19M, an increase of 22.20% less than the figure of $42.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $142.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.36M, up 128.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $142.6M and the low estimate is $137.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.