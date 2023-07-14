Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) was $35.81 for the day, down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $36.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635593 shares were traded. PERI stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PERI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PERI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.66B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. As of this moment, Perion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PERI has reached a high of $42.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.50.

Shares Statistics:

PERI traded an average of 857.01K shares per day over the past three months and 836.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.84M. Insiders hold about 36.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PERI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 772.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 1.67M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PERI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 26, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 26, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $176M to a low estimate of $168M. As of the current estimate, Perion Network Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $146.66M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.58M, an increase of 17.00% less than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PERI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $730.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $737.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $640.3M, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $819.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $845.1M and the low estimate is $803.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.