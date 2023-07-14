Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) closed at $83.25 down -0.11% from its previous closing price of $83.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 790052 shares were traded. PNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 26, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $78 from $76 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Lockwood Barbara D sold 689 shares for $77.88 per share. The transaction valued at 53,659 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNW now has a Market Capitalization of 9.43B and an Enterprise Value of 19.20B. As of this moment, Pinnacle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNW has reached a high of $84.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PNW has traded an average of 682.78K shares per day and 612.53k over the past ten days. A total of 113.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PNW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 3.07M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PNW is 3.46, from 3.43 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.00. The current Payout Ratio is 83.80% for PNW, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.93, with high estimates of $3.26 and low estimates of $2.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.16. EPS for the following year is $4.83, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.26 and $4.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.16B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 30.00% over than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.32B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.96B and the low estimate is $4.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.