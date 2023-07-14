Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) closed at $3.69 in the last session, down -0.81% from day before closing price of $3.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 760172 shares were traded. PBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 36.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 31.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Stamps Sheila A bought 20,000 shares for $2.73 per share. The transaction valued at 54,640 led to the insider holds 45,834 shares of the business.

GUILFOILE MARY bought 25,000 shares of PBI for $86,918 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 101,930 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Fairweather James Arthur, who serves as the EVP & Chief Innovation Officer of the company, bought 4,335 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,823 and bolstered with 143,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBI now has a Market Capitalization of 648.06M and an Enterprise Value of 2.60B. As of this moment, Pitney’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has reached a high of $4.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3874, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6409.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PBI traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 917.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PBI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.88M with a Short Ratio of 11.88M, compared to 24.76k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PBI is 0.20, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.02. The current Payout Ratio is 413.10% for PBI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $812.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $814.5M to a low estimate of $809.96M. As of the current estimate, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $871.5M, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $820.89M, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $821.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $820.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $3.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.