PPL Corporation (PPL) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $26.85

As of close of business last night, PPL Corporation’s stock clocked out at $26.85, up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $26.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3952793 shares were traded. PPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PPL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Crockett John R III sold 5,500 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 154,000 led to the insider holds 9,161 shares of the business.

Bonenberger David J sold 719 shares of PPL for $18,787 on Jan 24. The President of a PPL Subsidiary now owns 34,606 shares after completing the transaction at $26.13 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Bonenberger David J, who serves as the President of a PPL Subsidiary of the company, sold 29,080 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 872,400 and left with 34,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPL now has a Market Capitalization of 19.79B and an Enterprise Value of 33.92B. As of this moment, PPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPL has reached a high of $31.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PPL traded 4.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 736.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 735.50M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PPL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.01M with a Short Ratio of 10.01M, compared to 10.35M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, PPL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.20. The current Payout Ratio is 83.90% for PPL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:9314 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, PPL Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.7B, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, a decrease of -13.80% over than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.9B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.92B and the low estimate is $6.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.