Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Stock Closes up 2.74% on Thursday Trading

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) closed the day trading at $72.87 up 2.74% from the previous closing price of $70.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1491752 shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PCOR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when O CONNOR KEVIN J sold 5,128 shares for $61.87 per share. The transaction valued at 317,273 led to the insider holds 1,473,802 shares of the business.

O CONNOR KEVIN J sold 5,128 shares of PCOR for $325,525 on Jul 05. The Director now owns 1,478,930 shares after completing the transaction at $63.48 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 24,200 shares for $64.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,556,121 and left with 3,487,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCOR now has a Market Capitalization of 10.24B and an Enterprise Value of 9.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.85.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCOR is 0.60, which has changed by 6,064.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,674.48% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $71.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PCOR traded about 1.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PCOR traded about 949.18k shares per day. A total of 139.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.66M with a Short Ratio of 5.85M, compared to 6.82M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $217.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.87M to a low estimate of $216.98M. As of the current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.21M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.57M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.2M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $908.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $911.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.2M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.