Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $64.04

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) closed the day trading at $64.04 up 0.52% from the previous closing price of $63.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1344465 shares were traded. PEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PEG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when LaRossa Ralph A sold 4,168 shares for $63.01 per share. The transaction valued at 262,613 led to the insider holds 122,572 shares of the business.

Carr Eric sold 7,105 shares of PEG for $409,497 on Mar 13. The President & COO – PSEG Power now owns 6,482 shares after completing the transaction at $57.63 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Chernick Rose M, who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 200 shares for $60.45 each. As a result, the insider received 12,090 and left with 29,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEG now has a Market Capitalization of 31.95B and an Enterprise Value of 51.13B. As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEG has reached a high of $69.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PEG traded about 2.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PEG traded about 1.86M shares per day. A total of 497.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 492.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PEG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.98M, compared to 5.47M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Dividends & Splits

PEG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.28, up from 2.19 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.34. The current Payout Ratio is 46.90% for PEG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 04, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $3.68, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.78 and $3.59.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.95B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.26B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.8B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.67B and the low estimate is $8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.