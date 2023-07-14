RH (RH) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, RH’s stock clocked out at $369.68, down -0.24% from its previous closing price of $370.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1339411 shares were traded. RH stock price reached its highest trading level at $375.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $367.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when DEMILIO MARK S sold 2,000 shares for $305.24 per share. The transaction valued at 610,473 led to the insider holds 14,480 shares of the business.

Lee Edward T sold 1,400 shares of RH for $420,000 on Jun 27. The insider now owns 2,624 shares after completing the transaction at $300.00 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Belling Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $279.99 each. As a result, the insider received 279,986 and left with 5,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RH now has a Market Capitalization of 7.29B and an Enterprise Value of 9.51B. As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 32.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $373.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $227.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 282.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 273.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RH traded 824.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 2.44M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.37% and a Short% of Float of 14.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.05 and a low estimate of $2.11, while EPS last year was $8.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.67, with high estimates of $3.73 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.49 and $8.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.98. EPS for the following year is $14.3, with 19 analysts recommending between $19.22 and $11.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $775.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $823.84M to a low estimate of $765M. As of the current estimate, RH’s year-ago sales were $991.62M, an estimated decrease of -21.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.59B, down -15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.54B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.