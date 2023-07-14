Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (ROSE) Stocks Reach New Highs at $11.59 During Trading Session

After finishing at $11.21 in the prior trading day, Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ROSE) closed at $11.59, up 3.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2682285 shares were traded. ROSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROSE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROSE now has a Market Capitalization of 61.29M and an Enterprise Value of 61.24M. As of this moment, Rose’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROSE has reached a high of $12.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 26.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 288.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.26M. Insiders hold about 93.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ROSE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 699 with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 2.53k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.