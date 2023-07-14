Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Decline -0.95% in Day Trading, Closes at $72.12

The price of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) closed at $72.12 in the last session, down -0.95% from day before closing price of $72.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1007432 shares were traded. SIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Edelman Oded sold 1,766 shares for $74.14 per share. The transaction valued at 130,926 led to the insider holds 159,912 shares of the business.

Tilzer Brian A sold 5,000 shares of SIG for $350,000 on Jul 10. The Director now owns 20,915 shares after completing the transaction at $70.00 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Lovejoy Stephen E., who serves as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $66.50 each. As a result, the insider received 465,504 and left with 65,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.27B and an Enterprise Value of 4.60B. As of this moment, Signet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has reached a high of $83.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIG traded on average about 975.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 846.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.14M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.21% stake in the company. Shares short for SIG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.86M, compared to 4.96M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.14% and a Short% of Float of 42.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SIG is 0.92, which was 0.83 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%. The current Payout Ratio is 7.00% for SIG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $2.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.9 and $8.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.35. EPS for the following year is $10.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $11.5 and $8.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Signet Jewelers Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.55B and the low estimate is $6.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.