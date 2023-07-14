SOS Limited (SOS) Stocks Hit Low of $6.56 Before Closing at $7.36

In the latest session, SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) closed at $7.36 down -8.00% from its previous closing price of $8.00. On the day, 967576 shares were traded. SOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SOS Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOS now has a Market Capitalization of 46.96M and an Enterprise Value of -211.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOS has reached a high of $10.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOS has traded an average of 264.92K shares per day and 1.57M over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SOS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 244.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 329.89k on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.03M to a low estimate of $13.03M. As of the current estimate, SOS Limited’s year-ago sales were $34.91M, an estimated decrease of -62.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.97M, an increase of 200.90% over than the figure of -$62.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.97M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $87.71M, down -19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.57M and the low estimate is $116.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.