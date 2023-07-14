Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Rise 0.44% in Day Trading, Closes at $77.80

The price of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) closed at $77.80 in the last session, up 0.44% from day before closing price of $77.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505686 shares were traded. SPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Maura David M bought 5,000 shares for $72.50 per share. The transaction valued at 362,500 led to the insider holds 678,816 shares of the business.

Maura David M bought 5,000 shares of SPB for $360,650 on May 22. The Executive Chairman and CEO now owns 673,816 shares after completing the transaction at $72.13 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.19B and an Enterprise Value of 6.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 165.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPB has reached a high of $79.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPB traded on average about 817.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 611.14k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.98M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SPB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.8M with a Short Ratio of 7.80M, compared to 3.07M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.01% and a Short% of Float of 25.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SPB is 1.68, which was 1.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $3.04, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.56 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $788.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $830.1M to a low estimate of $770M. As of the current estimate, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $818M, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $747.61M, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $769M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $698M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.13B and the low estimate is $2.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.