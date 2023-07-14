Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $10.96

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) closed the day trading at $10.96 down -0.90% from the previous closing price of $11.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603553 shares were traded. SPOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPOK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Rice Calvin bought 420 shares for $11.90 per share. The transaction valued at 4,998 led to the insider holds 20,035 shares of the business.

Stein Todd J bought 9,567 shares of SPOK for $92,178 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 844,735 shares after completing the transaction at $9.63 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Rice Calvin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer & CAO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $9.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,665 and bolstered with 19,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPOK now has a Market Capitalization of 218.65M and an Enterprise Value of 204.12M. As of this moment, Spok’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPOK has reached a high of $13.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPOK traded about 248.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPOK traded about 282.91k shares per day. A total of 19.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.96M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SPOK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 522.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 322.17k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

SPOK’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.25, up from 1.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.60.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $133.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.53M, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $133.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.98M and the low estimate is $133.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.