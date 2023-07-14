Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Sprinklr Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.20, up 4.25% from its previous closing price of $14.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4165735 shares were traded. CXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CXM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 133.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when BROWN MICHAEL MAURICE sold 61,142 shares for $13.97 per share. The transaction valued at 854,154 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

TABORS R DAVID sold 78,600 shares of CXM for $1,068,960 on Jul 10. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $13.60 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, TABORS R DAVID, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,800 shares for $13.73 each. As a result, the insider received 38,444 and left with 78,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.07B and an Enterprise Value of 3.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -191.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CXM traded 1.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 265.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.00M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 3.8M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $173.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $174M to a low estimate of $173M. As of the current estimate, Sprinklr Inc.’s year-ago sales were $150.63M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $715M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $713.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.19M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $827.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $845.5M and the low estimate is $811.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.