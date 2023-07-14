Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) closed at $0.57 in the last session, down -9.84% from day before closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0629 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502523 shares were traded. SNAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6501 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Boever Christopher J. bought 30,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 21,262 led to the insider holds 3,556,171 shares of the business.

Boever Christopher J. bought 15,000 shares of SNAX for $12,150 on May 30. The CEO now owns 3,541,171 shares after completing the transaction at $0.81 per share. On May 26, another insider, Boever Christopher J., who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,300 and bolstered with 3,526,171 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNAX now has a Market Capitalization of 222.96M and an Enterprise Value of 243.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAX has reached a high of $1.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5819, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5921.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNAX traded on average about 87.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.50M. Insiders hold about 17.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 388.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 141.67k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.8M to a low estimate of $7.01M. As of the current estimate, Stryve Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.95M, an estimated decrease of -32.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.09M, an increase of 31.10% over than the figure of -$32.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.53M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.95M, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.74M and the low estimate is $37.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.