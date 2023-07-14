T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Records -0.14% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) was $140.69 for the day, down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $140.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3415894 shares were traded. TMUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TMUS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Freier Jon sold 15,000 shares for $140.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,100,000 led to the insider holds 190,901 shares of the business.

CLAURE RAUL MARCELO sold 192,600 shares of TMUS for $25,039,926 on Jun 12. The Director now owns 1,844,088 shares after completing the transaction at $130.01 per share. On May 23, another insider, Katz Michael J., who serves as the President, MIX of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $140.93 each. As a result, the insider received 493,255 and left with 125,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMUS now has a Market Capitalization of 168.81B and an Enterprise Value of 274.30B. As of this moment, T-Mobile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS has reached a high of $154.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.61.

Shares Statistics:

TMUS traded an average of 6.35M shares per day over the past three months and 3.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 589.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TMUS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 28.61M with a Short Ratio of 24.31M, compared to 28.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TMUS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.33 and $6.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.16. EPS for the following year is $9.73, with 22 analysts recommending between $11.01 and $7.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.86B to a low estimate of $18.98B. As of the current estimate, T-Mobile US Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.7B, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.7B, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.45B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.57B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.98B and the low estimate is $80.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.